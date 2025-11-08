Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. Purchases 8,631 Shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited $CP

Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. lifted its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 31.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,015 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 8,631 shares during the period. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc.’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $2,861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CP. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 3.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,065,476 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $74,807,000 after acquiring an additional 31,508 shares in the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 70.0% during the first quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,990 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 2,467 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 1.6% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 79,527 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,408 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 255,721 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $17,541,000 after purchasing an additional 17,785 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian Pacific Kansas City alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on CP. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $88.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $129.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Susquehanna set a $87.00 price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.69.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Stock Up 2.9%

Canadian Pacific Kansas City stock opened at $70.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 1-year low of $66.49 and a 1-year high of $83.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.82. The company has a market cap of $63.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.08.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The transportation company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 28.41%.During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.228 per share. This is a positive change from Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s payout ratio is presently 20.12%.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Company Profile

(Free Report)

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.