Nvwm LLC Increases Stake in iShares Core 80/20 Aggressive Allocation ETF $AOA

Nvwm LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core 80/20 Aggressive Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOA – Free Report) by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,959 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 662 shares during the quarter. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in iShares Core 80/20 Aggressive Allocation ETF were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AOA. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core 80/20 Aggressive Allocation ETF during the second quarter valued at $55,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core 80/20 Aggressive Allocation ETF by 80.7% during the 2nd quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 1,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Columbia River Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core 80/20 Aggressive Allocation ETF by 5.3% during the second quarter. Columbia River Financial Group LLC now owns 3,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core 80/20 Aggressive Allocation ETF by 7.3% in the second quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 3,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arbor Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core 80/20 Aggressive Allocation ETF by 20.5% in the second quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core 80/20 Aggressive Allocation ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:AOA opened at $88.40 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $87.93 and its 200 day moving average is $83.90. iShares Core 80/20 Aggressive Allocation ETF has a 12 month low of $68.45 and a 12 month high of $90.35. The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.79.

About iShares Core 80/20 Aggressive Allocation ETF

iShares Aggressive Allocation ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Aggressive Allocation Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Aggressive Index (the Aggressive Allocation Index). The Aggressive Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to an aggressive risk profile.

