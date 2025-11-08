Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Has $478,000 Stock Holdings in Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. $PRTH

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTH – Free Report) by 30.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,575 shares during the quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. owned 0.08% of Priority Technology worth $478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Savant Capital LLC bought a new position in Priority Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $101,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Priority Technology by 167.9% in the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 57,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 36,100 shares during the last quarter. GWN Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Priority Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $103,000. AlphaQuest LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Priority Technology by 480.5% in the second quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 31,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 26,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Priority Technology by 116.7% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 17,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 9,445 shares during the last quarter. 11.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Priority Technology in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Priority Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Priority Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 19th. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $11.00 price target on shares of Priority Technology in a report on Thursday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Priority Technology in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.50.

Priority Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ PRTH opened at $4.87 on Friday. Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.44 and a 52-week high of $12.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.51. The company has a market capitalization of $389.21 million, a PE ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 1.85.

Priority Technology (NASDAQ:PRTH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.02). Priority Technology had a net margin of 5.78% and a negative return on equity of 55.76%. The company had revenue of $241.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.74 million. Priority Technology has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Priority Technology Profile

Priority Technology Holdings, Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Small and Medium-Sized Businesses (SMB) Payments, Business-To-Business (B2B) Payments, and Enterprise Payments. It offers SMB payments processing solutions for B2C transactions through independent sales organizations, financial institutions, independent software vendors, and other referral partners through its MX product suite, which includes MX Connect and MX Merchant products, such as MX Insights, MX Storefront, MX Retail, MX Invoice, MX B2B and ACH.com, and others, which provides flexible and customizable set of business applications that helps to manage critical business work functions and revenue performance to resellers and merchant clients using core payment processing.

