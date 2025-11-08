Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. Lowers Stake in Phillips 66 $PSX

Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. cut its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,589 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 726 shares during the period. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $1,740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its position in Phillips 66 by 62.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 214 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Webster Bank N. A. raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 58.8% during the second quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 270 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Nova Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 111.5% in the first quarter. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 330 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Phillips 66 Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of NYSE PSX opened at $137.80 on Friday. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $91.01 and a 1-year high of $142.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $133.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.38. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 5.51% and a net margin of 1.12%.The company had revenue of $33.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.04 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 6.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 17th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.5%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is presently 131.15%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PSX has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 19th. Mizuho upped their target price on Phillips 66 from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Phillips 66 from $154.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $126.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and thirteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.56.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on PSX

Insider Activity at Phillips 66

In other Phillips 66 news, Director Gregory Hayes acquired 8,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $119.90 per share, for a total transaction of $1,001,165.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 29,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,527,817.70. This trade represents a 39.62% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vanessa Allen Sutherland sold 4,393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $615,020.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 34,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,842,180. This trade represents a 11.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Phillips 66

(Free Report)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.