Nvwm LLC Cuts Stake in Viking Holdings Ltd. $VIK

Nvwm LLC cut its holdings in Viking Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:VIK – Free Report) by 39.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,169 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,501 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in Viking were worth $702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VIK. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Viking by 20.1% during the second quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Viking by 1,063.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 292,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,597,000 after acquiring an additional 267,521 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP grew its stake in Viking by 53.3% during the second quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 12,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 4,231 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Viking in the 2nd quarter valued at $815,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in Viking in the 2nd quarter valued at $789,000. 98.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Viking alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on VIK shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Viking from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Mizuho began coverage on Viking in a research note on Friday, October 10th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Viking from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Barclays upped their price objective on Viking from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Viking from $51.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Viking presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.93.

Viking Price Performance

NYSE:VIK opened at $58.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.49, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.33, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.84. Viking Holdings Ltd. has a 1 year low of $31.79 and a 1 year high of $65.37.

Viking (NYSE:VIK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 19th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. Viking had a net margin of 13.99% and a negative return on equity of 374.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Viking Holdings Ltd. will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

About Viking

(Free Report)

Viking Holdings Ltd engages in the passenger shipping and other forms of passenger transport in North America, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through River and Ocean segments. The company also operates as a tour entrepreneur for passengers and related activities in tourism. As of December 31, 2023, it operated a fleet of 92 ships, including 81 river vessels comprising 58 Longships, 10 smaller classes based on the Longship design, 11 other river vessels, and 1 river vessel charter and the Viking Mississippi; 9 ocean ships; and 2 expedition ships.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Viking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.