Douglas Elliman Inc. $DOUG Shares Bought by Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Douglas Elliman Inc. (NYSE:DOUG – Free Report) by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 255,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 65,000 shares during the quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. owned about 0.29% of Douglas Elliman worth $593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Douglas Elliman by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 127,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 6,397 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Douglas Elliman by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 75,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 19,300 shares during the last quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Douglas Elliman by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 187,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 23,900 shares during the last quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft acquired a new stake in shares of Douglas Elliman in the 2nd quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Douglas Elliman by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 614,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after buying an additional 45,218 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DOUG. Wall Street Zen upgraded Douglas Elliman from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Douglas Elliman in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Douglas Elliman presently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Shares of DOUG stock opened at $2.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $216.28 million, a P/E ratio of -3.48 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.51. Douglas Elliman Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.48 and a twelve month high of $3.20.

Douglas Elliman (NYSE:DOUG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. Douglas Elliman had a negative return on equity of 3.19% and a negative net margin of 5.76%.The firm had revenue of $272.78 million during the quarter.

Douglas Elliman Inc owns Douglas Elliman Realty, LLC, operating as a residential brokerage company in the United States with operations in New York, Florida, California, Texas, Colorado, Nevada, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maryland, Virginia and Washington, DC In addition, Douglas Elliman sources, uses and invests in early-stage, disruptive property technology (“PropTech”) solutions and companies and provides other real estate services, including development marketing, property management and settlement and escrow services in select markets.

