Southwest Airlines Co. $LUV Shares Sold by Harvest Portfolios Group Inc.

Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Free Report) by 9.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 71,687 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 7,364 shares during the quarter. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc.’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $2,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,258,993 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $40,842,000 after purchasing an additional 18,270 shares in the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 127,218 shares of the airline’s stock worth $4,150,000 after buying an additional 9,739 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $530,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 4.5% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 548,423 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $17,791,000 after buying an additional 23,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MBB Public Markets I LLC acquired a new position in Southwest Airlines during the first quarter worth $313,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on LUV. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Southwest Airlines from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, HSBC cut shares of Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $33.38.

Shares of NYSE LUV opened at $32.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.05. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 52 week low of $23.82 and a 52 week high of $37.96. The stock has a market cap of $16.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.93, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.23.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The airline reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 6.39% and a net margin of 1.38%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southwest Airlines announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, July 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the airline to reacquire up to 9.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated a total fleet of 817 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

