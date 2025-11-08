Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Sells 17,254 Shares of CNB Financial Corporation $CCNE

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. cut its holdings in shares of CNB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CCNE – Free Report) by 41.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,620 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 17,254 shares during the quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. owned 0.12% of CNB Financial worth $563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its position in CNB Financial by 78.0% during the first quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 256,460 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,706,000 after buying an additional 112,370 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new stake in shares of CNB Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $2,158,000. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of CNB Financial by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. now owns 291,390 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,483,000 after acquiring an additional 79,312 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CNB Financial during the 1st quarter worth $1,089,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CNB Financial by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 503,651 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,206,000 after purchasing an additional 48,011 shares in the last quarter. 52.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CCNE opened at $24.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $730.12 million, a P/E ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.88 and its 200-day moving average is $23.74. CNB Financial Corporation has a 1-year low of $19.32 and a 1-year high of $29.03.

CNB Financial ( NASDAQ:CCNE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The bank reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. CNB Financial had a net margin of 14.56% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The business had revenue of $77.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.50 million. Equities research analysts predict that CNB Financial Corporation will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 29th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. CNB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.18%.

CCNE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott raised CNB Financial to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of CNB Financial from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of CNB Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.75.

CNB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for CNB Bank that provides a range of banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; and offers real estate, commercial, industrial, residential, and consumer loans, as well as various other specialized financial services.

