Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF $VEU Shares Acquired by Nvwm LLC

Nvwm LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 47.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,219 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,663 shares during the quarter. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cheviot Value Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the second quarter worth $42,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 126.3% during the second quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pandora Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the first quarter valued at $48,000.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock opened at $72.32 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.19. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.65 and a fifty-two week high of $73.74. The company has a market cap of $51.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 0.77.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

