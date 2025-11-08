Simplify Enhanced Income ETF $HIGH Position Trimmed by Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Simplify Enhanced Income ETF (NYSEARCA:HIGH – Free Report) by 11.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,385 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. owned 0.23% of Simplify Enhanced Income ETF worth $442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FSA Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Simplify Enhanced Income ETF by 119.5% in the 2nd quarter. FSA Advisors Inc. now owns 88,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,148,000 after buying an additional 48,261 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Simplify Enhanced Income ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 219,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,308,000 after acquiring an additional 5,215 shares during the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Simplify Enhanced Income ETF by 31.7% in the second quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 6,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,574 shares during the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Simplify Enhanced Income ETF by 14.4% in the second quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 556,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,473,000 after acquiring an additional 69,807 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Simplify Enhanced Income ETF by 5.5% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 11,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the last quarter.

Simplify Enhanced Income ETF Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of Simplify Enhanced Income ETF stock opened at $22.96 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.58. Simplify Enhanced Income ETF has a twelve month low of $20.98 and a twelve month high of $25.15.

About Simplify Enhanced Income ETF

The Simplify Enhanced Income ETF (HIGH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide monthly income by holding a short-term portfolio of income-producing US Treasurys and utilizing an option spread writing strategy. HIGH was launched on Oct 27, 2022 and is managed by Simplify.

