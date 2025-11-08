Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Buys 76,125 Shares of Vermilion Energy Inc. $VET

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. grew its stake in Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET – Free Report) (TSE:VET) by 385.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 95,875 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 76,125 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Vermilion Energy worth $699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VET. Savant Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vermilion Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $82,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in Vermilion Energy by 105.9% in the second quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 43,243 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 22,236 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in Vermilion Energy by 4.3% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 461,032 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,358,000 after purchasing an additional 18,926 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in Vermilion Energy by 160.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 57,728 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 35,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Vermilion Energy by 24.0% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 7,778 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Vermilion Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

VET has been the topic of several recent research reports. Desjardins lowered Vermilion Energy from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Wall Street Zen raised Vermilion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Vermilion Energy in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Vermilion Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Vermilion Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vermilion Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Vermilion Energy Price Performance

Shares of Vermilion Energy stock opened at $8.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.84. Vermilion Energy Inc. has a one year low of $5.14 and a one year high of $10.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.61 and a beta of 1.13.

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET – Get Free Report) (TSE:VET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.06). Vermilion Energy had a negative net margin of 9.29% and a positive return on equity of 0.17%. The company had revenue of $337.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $373.83 million. Analysts forecast that Vermilion Energy Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

Vermilion Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.2%. Vermilion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -42.53%.

Vermilion Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas. The company has properties in West Central Alberta, southeast Saskatchewan, Manitoba, and West Pembina in Canada; Wyoming in the United States; southwest Bordeaux and Paris Basin in France; the Netherlands; Germany; Ireland; Croatia; Slovakia; and Australia.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET – Free Report) (TSE:VET).

Receive News & Ratings for Vermilion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vermilion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.