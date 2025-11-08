Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Has $809,000 Stake in Coterra Energy Inc. $CTRA

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lowered its position in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 34.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,878 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,042 shares during the quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Coterra Energy by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 83,631,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,416,939,000 after purchasing an additional 11,102,350 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 92,337,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,668,559,000 after acquiring an additional 3,818,700 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 5,145.4% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,100,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,592,000 after purchasing an additional 3,040,963 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Coterra Energy by 165.3% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,213,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,934,000 after acquiring an additional 2,625,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter worth $64,173,000. 87.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coterra Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CTRA opened at $26.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.13. Coterra Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.33 and a fifty-two week high of $29.95. The stock has a market cap of $20.30 billion, a PE ratio of 12.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.92 and a 200-day moving average of $24.46.

Coterra Energy Announces Dividend

Coterra Energy ( NYSE:CTRA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $558.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 23.80%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 13th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 13th. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.55%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Coterra Energy in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Coterra Energy from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank cut their price target on Coterra Energy from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Coterra Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.35.

About Coterra Energy

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company’s properties include the Marcellus Shale with approximately 186,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; Permian Basin properties with approximately 296,000 net acres located in west Texas and southeast New Mexico; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma.

