Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Zoetis Q4 Earnings

Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) – Equities researchers at William Blair reduced their Q4 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Zoetis in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 4th. William Blair analyst B. Vazquez now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.39 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.45. The consensus estimate for Zoetis’ current full-year earnings is $6.07 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Zoetis’ Q1 2026 earnings at $1.55 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.84 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $6.75 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $1.66 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $1.99 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $1.90 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $7.29 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on ZTS. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $158.00 to $141.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Zoetis from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus set a $140.00 price target on Zoetis in a report on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs downgraded Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zoetis presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.00.

Shares of NYSE:ZTS opened at $120.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $53.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $144.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.60. Zoetis has a fifty-two week low of $117.26 and a fifty-two week high of $181.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 27.83% and a return on equity of 56.90%. The company’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. Zoetis has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.300-6.400 EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nova Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the first quarter valued at $25,000. 1248 Management LLC bought a new position in Zoetis during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC raised its position in Zoetis by 496.6% in the 3rd quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 173 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Saudi Central Bank purchased a new stake in Zoetis in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, REAP Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Zoetis by 201.5% in the second quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 31st will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 31st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 33.67%.

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

