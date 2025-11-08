Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Purchases Shares of 294,900 Ferroglobe PLC $GSM

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSMFree Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 294,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,082,000. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. owned about 0.16% of Ferroglobe as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GSM. Hosking Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Ferroglobe by 18.1% during the first quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 10,633,729 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629,431 shares in the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ferroglobe by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 6,522,510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $24,199,000 after acquiring an additional 571,459 shares during the period. Old West Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ferroglobe by 58.7% in the 1st quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 3,435,932 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,747,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270,625 shares during the last quarter. CenterBook Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Ferroglobe by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 2,425,772 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,000,000 after buying an additional 224,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Ferroglobe by 83.8% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,192,856 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,135,000 after purchasing an additional 999,584 shares during the last quarter. 89.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on GSM shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded Ferroglobe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Ferroglobe in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce”.

Ferroglobe Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GSM opened at $3.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $733.44 million, a P/E ratio of -6.89 and a beta of 1.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.22. Ferroglobe PLC has a fifty-two week low of $2.97 and a fifty-two week high of $5.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSMGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.07). Ferroglobe had a negative return on equity of 2.85% and a negative net margin of 6.99%.The firm had revenue of $311.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $393.80 million. Equities analysts expect that Ferroglobe PLC will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

Ferroglobe Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 22nd will be given a $0.014 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. Ferroglobe’s dividend payout ratio is presently -8.77%.

About Ferroglobe

Ferroglobe PLC produces and sells silicon metal, and silicon and manganese-based ferroalloys in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides silicone chemicals that are used in a range of applications, including personal care items, construction-related products, health care products, and electronics; and silicon metal for primary and secondary aluminum producers.

