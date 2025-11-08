UBS Group Cuts SouthState Bank (NYSE:SSB) Price Target to $120.00

SouthState Bank (NYSE:SSB – Free Report) had its price target decreased by UBS Group from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TD Cowen decreased their price target on SouthState Bank from $127.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Zacks Research lowered shares of SouthState Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of SouthState Bank from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Cowen began coverage on shares of SouthState Bank in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of SouthState Bank from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.92.

SouthState Bank Price Performance

SSB stock opened at $87.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 0.77. SouthState Bank has a 12 month low of $77.74 and a 12 month high of $114.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.83.

SouthState Bank (NYSE:SSB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.38. SouthState Bank had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 20.25%.The company had revenue of $698.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $660.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share.

SouthState Bank Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 7th. SouthState Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.01%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other SouthState Bank news, insider Daniel E. Bockhorst sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total transaction of $498,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 31,785 shares in the company, valued at $3,165,786. This represents a 13.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of SouthState Bank by 31.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,079,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,028,406,000 after acquiring an additional 2,637,786 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SouthState Bank by 9,074.2% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,435,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420,019 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in SouthState Bank in the second quarter valued at about $109,029,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in SouthState Bank by 34.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,556,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,915,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in SouthState Bank in the second quarter valued at about $81,769,000. Institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

SouthState Bank Company Profile

SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It accepts checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits.

