Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Has $881,000 Stock Position in Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc. $JOF

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. grew its holdings in Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc. (NYSE:JOF – Free Report) by 418.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,399 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,780 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. owned about 0.26% of Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund worth $881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Shaker Financial Services LLC grew its position in Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund by 45.9% in the second quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 97,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,000 after purchasing an additional 30,699 shares in the last quarter. Almitas Capital LLC lifted its position in Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 511,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,294,000 after buying an additional 14,348 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $94,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mills Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund by 9.1% in the second quarter. Mills Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 2,070 shares during the last quarter.

Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund Stock Performance

JOF opened at $10.25 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.94. Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.43 and a 52-week high of $11.00.

Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund Dividend Announcement

Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0887 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.4%.

Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Nomura Asset Management U.SA Inc It is managed by Nomura Asset Management Co, Ltd. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Japan. It invests in stocks traded on the Tokyo, Osaka and Nagoya Stock Exchanges, JASDAQ, Mothers, Hercules, Centrex, and other indices.

