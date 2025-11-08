JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) Price Target to $70.00

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $76.00 to $70.00 in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on SAH. Benchmark increased their target price on Sonic Automotive from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Sonic Automotive in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Citigroup raised their price objective on Sonic Automotive from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Sonic Automotive from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Sonic Automotive from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.14.

NYSE SAH opened at $61.72 on Wednesday. Sonic Automotive has a one year low of $52.00 and a one year high of $89.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.68 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.47.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by ($0.41). The business had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. Sonic Automotive had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 21.65%. Sonic Automotive’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Sonic Automotive will post 6.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. Sonic Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.08%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sonic Automotive by 1.9% in the first quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 7,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sonic Automotive by 3.8% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC raised its position in Sonic Automotive by 0.9% during the second quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 23,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Sonic Automotive by 992.5% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Sonic Automotive by 2.0% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 22,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the period. 46.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in three segments, Franchised Dealerships, EchoPark, and Powersports. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products for its guests.

