JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) Price Target to $70.00

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Free Report) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on INTA. UBS Group cut their target price on Intapp from $83.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Intapp from $53.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Intapp from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Intapp in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $42.00 price target on shares of Intapp and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.86.

Intapp Stock Performance

Intapp stock opened at $38.12 on Wednesday. Intapp has a one year low of $35.51 and a one year high of $77.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -105.89, a P/E/G ratio of 15.92 and a beta of 0.70.

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $139.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.34 million. Intapp had a negative net margin of 5.35% and a negative return on equity of 1.58%. Intapp’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. Intapp has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.150-1.190 EPS. Q2 2026 guidance at 0.250-0.270 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Intapp will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Intapp declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, August 12th that allows the company to repurchase $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 5.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intapp news, CEO John T. Hall sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.46, for a total value of $347,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 5,598,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,322,761.50. This represents a 0.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thad Jampol sold 2,968 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.80, for a total value of $124,062.40. Following the sale, the insider owned 879,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,760,341.20. This trade represents a 0.34% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders sold 101,169 shares of company stock worth $4,292,798. Company insiders own 11.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intapp

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INTA. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its position in shares of Intapp by 90,094.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 533,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,838,000 after purchasing an additional 533,359 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Intapp during the third quarter valued at about $373,000. M&G PLC lifted its stake in Intapp by 3.3% during the third quarter. M&G PLC now owns 165,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,803,000 after buying an additional 5,337 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Intapp by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,804,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,321,000 after acquiring an additional 25,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Intapp by 26.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 95,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,916,000 after acquiring an additional 20,106 shares in the last quarter. 89.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intapp Company Profile



Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; collaboration and content solutions, including Intapp documents, an engagement-centric document management system, and Intapp workspaces; risk and compliance management solutions, such as Intapp conflicts, Intapp intake, Intapp terms, Intapp walls, and Intapp employee compliance; and operational and financial management solutions comprising Intapp Billstream, a cloud-based automated proforma invoice solution, Intapp time, and Intapp terms.

See Also

