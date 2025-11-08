Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Sells 8,500 Shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc $SMFG

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. reduced its holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc (NYSE:SMFG – Free Report) by 8.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,850 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 8,500 shares during the quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group were worth $1,418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,923,502 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,737,000 after buying an additional 119,818 shares in the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 823.7% during the first quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 4,138 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 3,690 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 25.9% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,099 shares of the bank’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 4,140 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 46.4% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 468,210 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,239,000 after acquiring an additional 148,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversify Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC now owns 67,896 shares of the bank’s stock worth $974,000 after acquiring an additional 6,819 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research cut Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group stock opened at $16.30 on Friday. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc has a 1 year low of $11.83 and a 1 year high of $17.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $104.76 billion, a PE ratio of 17.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.57.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Profile

(Free Report)

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking, leasing, securities, credit card, and consumer finance services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Oceania. It operates through Wholesale Business Unit, Retail Business Unit, Global Business Unit, and Global Markets Business Unit segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc (NYSE:SMFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.