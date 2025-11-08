Savant Capital LLC Purchases 285,352 Shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF $GWX

Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX – Free Report) by 409.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 355,037 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 285,352 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC owned approximately 1.86% of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF worth $13,200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Novus Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Novus Advisors LLC now owns 18,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 12.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 49.8% in the first quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the period. Lockerman Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 4.6% during the second quarter. Lockerman Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freedom Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of GWX opened at $39.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $769.89 million, a P/E ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.76. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $28.53 and a 52 week high of $40.96.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the world (excluding the United States) small-cap composite market. The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

