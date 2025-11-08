Decker Retirement Planning Inc. Has $3.84 Million Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF $SCHD

Decker Retirement Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 11,779.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 144,805 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 143,586 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises approximately 2.2% of Decker Retirement Planning Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Decker Retirement Planning Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $3,837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCHD. MOKAN Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. MOKAN Wealth Management Inc. now owns 150,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,995,000 after purchasing an additional 6,985 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $384,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 343.3% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 12,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 9,382 shares during the period. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 7.4% during the first quarter. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. now owns 56,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,593,000 after buying an additional 3,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schaeffer Financial LLC raised its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Schaeffer Financial LLC now owns 688,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,260,000 after buying an additional 24,751 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SCHD opened at $26.72 on Friday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $23.87 and a 52 week high of $29.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.77.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

