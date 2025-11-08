Real Brokerage’s (REAX) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Jones Trading

Jones Trading restated their buy rating on shares of Real Brokerage (NASDAQ:REAX – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. Jones Trading currently has a $5.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on REAX. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Real Brokerage in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Real Brokerage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 18th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price (up previously from $7.00) on shares of Real Brokerage in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.33.

Real Brokerage Price Performance

REAX stock opened at $3.67 on Wednesday. Real Brokerage has a 1 year low of $3.42 and a 1 year high of $6.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $777.31 million, a PE ratio of -91.75 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.31.

Real Brokerage (NASDAQ:REAX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. Real Brokerage had a negative return on equity of 25.22% and a negative net margin of 0.58%.The company had revenue of $540.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $510.58 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Real Brokerage will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in REAX. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Real Brokerage in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Real Brokerage by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 254,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 3,436 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Real Brokerage by 31.0% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 189,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 44,858 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Real Brokerage by 52.3% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 22,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 7,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd raised its stake in Real Brokerage by 99.3% in the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 42,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 21,115 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.28% of the company’s stock.

About Real Brokerage

(Get Free Report)

The Real Brokerage Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate technology company in the United States and Canada. It operates in three segments: North American Brokerage, Real Title, and One Real Mortgage. It offers brokerage, title, and mortgage broker services. The company is based in Miami, Florida.

Further Reading

