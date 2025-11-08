FJ Investments LLC Has $1.23 Billion Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO

FJ Investments LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 14.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,165,268 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 268,667 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for 87.4% of FJ Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. FJ Investments LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF worth $1,229,937,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VOO. Quaker Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 248.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 46 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Lord & Richards Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 800.0% in the second quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 83.7% in the first quarter. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. now owns 90 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $616.89 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $442.80 and a one year high of $634.13. The company has a market cap of $767.66 billion, a PE ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $611.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $576.69.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

