Savant Capital LLC Cuts Position in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF $DFAR

Savant Capital LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR – Free Report) by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 609,186 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,715 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC owned 1.05% of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF worth $14,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DFAR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 150,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,577,000 after acquiring an additional 21,297 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $331,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 69,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after purchasing an additional 2,149 shares in the last quarter. Vestia Personal Wealth Advisors raised its position in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 14.5% in the first quarter. Vestia Personal Wealth Advisors now owns 60,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 7,655 shares during the period. Finally, Satovsky Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Satovsky Asset Management LLC now owns 389,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional US Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAR opened at $23.63 on Friday. Dimensional US Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $20.32 and a 1-year high of $25.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.67 and a 200-day moving average of $23.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.45 and a beta of 0.94.

Dimensional US Real Estate ETF Profile

The Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (DFAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in US companies whose principal activities are engaged in the broad real estate sector, including REITs. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization.

