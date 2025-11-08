Malaga Cove Capital LLC Takes $328,000 Position in Elevance Health, Inc. $ELV

Malaga Cove Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Elevance Health by 3.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,152,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,635,281,000 after buying an additional 666,534 shares during the period. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 2,849,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,239,276,000 after buying an additional 680,228 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its stake in Elevance Health by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 2,676,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,164,041,000 after acquiring an additional 324,040 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Elevance Health by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,116,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $920,501,000 after acquiring an additional 24,833 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Elevance Health by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,943,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,394,000 after acquiring an additional 29,174 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $384.00 to $394.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $330.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Elevance Health from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $316.00 to $359.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Elevance Health from $492.00 to $297.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $397.33.

Insider Activity at Elevance Health

In other Elevance Health news, Director Susan D. Devore bought 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $312.15 per share, with a total value of $374,580.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 3,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,093,149.30. The trade was a 52.13% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of NYSE:ELV opened at $317.51 on Friday. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $273.71 and a 52 week high of $458.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $329.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $345.36. The company has a market cap of $70.56 billion, a PE ratio of 12.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 21st. The company reported $6.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.03 by $1.00. The business had revenue of $50.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.26 billion. Elevance Health had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $8.37 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 33.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be issued a $1.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 5th. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.96%.

Elevance Health Profile

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

