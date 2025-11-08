Malaga Cove Capital LLC Reduces Holdings in International Business Machines Corporation $IBM

Malaga Cove Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 850 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. Malaga Cove Capital LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Family CFO Inc purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. SSA Swiss Advisors AG purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 85.0% during the 2nd quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 111 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dagco Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

International Business Machines Stock Down 1.9%

Shares of NYSE IBM opened at $306.64 on Friday. International Business Machines Corporation has a 52-week low of $204.07 and a 52-week high of $319.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $279.45 and a 200-day moving average of $268.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $286.63 billion, a PE ratio of 36.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.20. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 37.76% and a net margin of 12.09%.The business had revenue of $16.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. International Business Machines has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Corporation will post 10.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 10th will be issued a $1.68 dividend. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 10th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.38%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on IBM shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 26th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $315.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Bank of America boosted their price target on International Business Machines from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Erste Group Bank cut International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on International Business Machines from $244.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, International Business Machines has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $288.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on IBM

International Business Machines Profile

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.