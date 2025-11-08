Moors & Cabot Inc. Takes $638,000 Position in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF $IYC

Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 6,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $638,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 21.0% during the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,593,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,737,000 after acquiring an additional 276,666 shares in the last quarter. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 16.9% in the first quarter. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC now owns 974,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,048,000 after acquiring an additional 140,794 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 25.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 258,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,825,000 after acquiring an additional 52,422 shares in the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 12.1% in the second quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 191,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,072,000 after purchasing an additional 20,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 2,406.3% during the 1st quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 189,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,751,000 after purchasing an additional 182,082 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of IYC opened at $102.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.19 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $103.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.03. iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 52-week low of $77.66 and a 52-week high of $106.42.

iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF Profile

The iShares US Consumer Discretionary ETF (IYC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US companies that provide consumer services. IYC was launched on Jun 12, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.