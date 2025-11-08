Bonfire Financial Acquires 202 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV

Bonfire Financial grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,197 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 202 shares during the quarter. Bonfire Financial’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Lord & Richards Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Nvwm LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 210.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 59 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Cheviot Value Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Hager Investment Management Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $61,000. 70.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

IVV stock opened at $674.34 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $484.00 and a 1 year high of $693.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $668.29 and a 200 day moving average of $630.11. The company has a market cap of $707.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

