Texas Yale Capital Corp. Has $563,000 Stock Position in Target Corporation $TGT

Texas Yale Capital Corp. lessened its stake in shares of Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 33.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,710 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,905 shares during the quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in Target were worth $563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Twin Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,275 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. HORAN Wealth LLC bought a new position in Target in the second quarter valued at about $1,526,000. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Target by 5.9% during the second quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 177,890 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $17,575,000 after purchasing an additional 9,895 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the second quarter valued at about $129,000. Finally, Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Target during the second quarter worth about $330,000. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Target from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Loop Capital set a $95.00 price target on shares of Target in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Target from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Target in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Target in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-four have assigned a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.00.

Target Trading Up 2.3%

TGT opened at $91.22 on Friday. Target Corporation has a twelve month low of $85.36 and a twelve month high of $158.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $90.77 and a 200-day moving average of $96.34. The stock has a market cap of $41.45 billion, a PE ratio of 10.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th. The retailer reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.01. Target had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 23.43%. The business had revenue of $24.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.57 earnings per share. Target’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Target has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.000-9.000 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Target Corporation will post 8.69 EPS for the current year.

Target Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.0%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 12th. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.15%.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

