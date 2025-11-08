Texas Yale Capital Corp. Has $1.91 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF $VTI

Texas Yale Capital Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,280 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management now owns 9,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,974,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. First County Bank CT grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. First County Bank CT now owns 2,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Financial Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Northstar Financial Companies Inc. now owns 3,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. 28.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VTI opened at $330.09 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $236.42 and a twelve month high of $339.06. The stock has a market cap of $550.49 billion, a PE ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $327.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $308.92.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

