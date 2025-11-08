Malaga Cove Capital LLC Has $413,000 Stock Holdings in Kilroy Realty Corporation $KRC

Malaga Cove Capital LLC boosted its position in Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE:KRC – Free Report) by 59.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,496 shares during the quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC’s holdings in Kilroy Realty were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American National Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Kilroy Realty in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Quaker Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Kilroy Realty by 200.0% in the second quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,510 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Kilroy Realty by 192.1% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. bought a new position in Kilroy Realty in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in Kilroy Realty by 46.0% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. 94.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kilroy Realty alerts:

Kilroy Realty Price Performance

KRC stock opened at $43.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.56. Kilroy Realty Corporation has a 52-week low of $27.07 and a 52-week high of $45.03.

Kilroy Realty Dividend Announcement

Kilroy Realty ( NYSE:KRC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $279.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.24 million. Kilroy Realty had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 28.68%.Kilroy Realty’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. Kilroy Realty has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.180-4.240 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kilroy Realty Corporation will post 4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.0%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.70%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Merryl Elizabeth Werber sold 6,250 shares of Kilroy Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.28, for a total value of $239,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 26,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,011,931.80. The trade was a 19.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Kilroy Realty from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, September 8th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Kilroy Realty from $43.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price target (down from $46.00) on shares of Kilroy Realty in a report on Friday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Kilroy Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, October 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Kilroy Realty from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kilroy Realty presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.17.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on KRC

About Kilroy Realty

(Free Report)

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the company, Kilroy) is a leading U.S. landlord and developer, with operations in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, Greater Seattle and Austin. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kilroy Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kilroy Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.