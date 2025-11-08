496 Shares in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. $GPI Acquired by OneAscent Wealth Management LLC

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 46.0% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Group 1 Automotive by 23.0% in the first quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC lifted its position in Group 1 Automotive by 10.0% in the first quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 2.5% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive during the first quarter valued at about $4,596,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.92% of the company’s stock.

Group 1 Automotive Stock Performance

NYSE:GPI opened at $390.67 on Friday. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $355.91 and a 52 week high of $490.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $438.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $436.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.91.

Group 1 Automotive Dividend Announcement

Group 1 Automotive ( NYSE:GPI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $10.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.64 by ($0.19). Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 1.67% and a return on equity of 18.08%. The company had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $9.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.00%.

Insider Activity at Group 1 Automotive

In related news, Director Lincoln Pereira sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.34, for a total transaction of $3,285,380.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 82,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,939,731.78. This represents a 7.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GPI shares. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Group 1 Automotive in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Group 1 Automotive from $470.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Wall Street Zen cut Group 1 Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Group 1 Automotive from $435.00 to $410.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Group 1 Automotive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Group 1 Automotive currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $474.43.

Group 1 Automotive Company Profile

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services.

Featured Stories

