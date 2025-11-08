Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF $VEA Shares Sold by Texas Yale Capital Corp.

Texas Yale Capital Corp. lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,569 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,114 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $2,427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VEA. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 236.5% during the first quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. IFS Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 210.1% in the 2nd quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Up 0.3%

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $60.61 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $45.14 and a 12 month high of $61.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.56. The stock has a market cap of $180.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.87.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

