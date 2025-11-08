Texas Yale Capital Corp. Sells 33,090 Shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF $FTSM

Texas Yale Capital Corp. trimmed its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) by 58.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,090 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $1,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,141,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,057,000 after buying an additional 282,700 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 23.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 3,192,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,029,000 after acquiring an additional 600,198 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 12.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,637,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,833,000 after purchasing an additional 298,239 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group increased its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 32.3% during the second quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 1,566,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,678,000 after purchasing an additional 382,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concorde Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 1,243.9% during the first quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 1,165,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,717,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078,906 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Price Performance

Shares of FTSM opened at $59.96 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $60.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.96. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 52 week low of $59.69 and a 52 week high of $60.14.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 31st were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 31st.

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

