Public Storage $PSA Stake Lessened by Texas Yale Capital Corp.

Texas Yale Capital Corp. lessened its stake in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 12.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,062 shares during the quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $2,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Twin Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Public Storage by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. SouthState Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 209.4% in the second quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in Public Storage by 60.6% during the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Public Storage by 6.0% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Public Storage in the second quarter worth about $1,849,000. Institutional investors own 78.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PSA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Public Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Public Storage from $324.00 to $321.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 12th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Public Storage from $305.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Barclays dropped their price target on Public Storage from $351.00 to $349.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Public Storage from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $325.38.

Public Storage stock opened at $278.00 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $291.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $292.53. Public Storage has a 52 week low of $256.60 and a 52 week high of $355.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.87, a P/E/G ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.91.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $4.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.24 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Public Storage had a net margin of 39.53% and a return on equity of 35.67%. The company’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.20 EPS. Public Storage has set its FY 2025 guidance at 16.700-17.000 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Public Storage will post 16.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th will be paid a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 124.61%.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

