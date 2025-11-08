Texas Yale Capital Corp. Has $1.69 Million Position in Realty Income Corporation $O

Texas Yale Capital Corp. cut its holdings in shares of Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,175 shares during the quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $1,688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Realty Income by 5.2% during the second quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 148,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,544,000 after acquiring an additional 7,278 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Trust Company N.A increased its position in shares of Realty Income by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Trust Company N.A now owns 4,135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp increased its position in shares of Realty Income by 78.7% during the 2nd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 1,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Black Swift Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Realty Income by 46.8% during the 2nd quarter. Black Swift Group LLC now owns 25,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 8,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Convergence Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Convergence Financial LLC now owns 20,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

O has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Realty Income in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. They set an “in-line” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on shares of Realty Income from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Realty Income in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on Realty Income from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Realty Income currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Realty Income news, Director Mary Hogan Preusse sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.43, for a total value of $664,730.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 19,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,160,920.73. This represents a 36.41% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Realty Income Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of O opened at $56.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $51.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. Realty Income Corporation has a 52 week low of $50.71 and a 52 week high of $61.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.88.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.01. Realty Income had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 2.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Realty Income has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.250-4.270 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Realty Income Corporation will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Realty Income Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Investors of record on Friday, October 31st will be paid a $0.2695 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 31st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 5.7%. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 299.07%.

About Realty Income

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

