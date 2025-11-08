Texas Yale Capital Corp. Lowers Stock Position in Salesforce Inc. $CRM

Texas Yale Capital Corp. lessened its position in shares of Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,324 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 257 shares during the quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,781 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Raelipskie Partnership raised its holdings in Salesforce by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Raelipskie Partnership now owns 4,902 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Salesforce by 2.5% during the second quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,598 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $7,526,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Salesforce by 1.0% in the second quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,611 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,257,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Salesforce by 26.2% in the second quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,528 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $962,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Salesforce Stock Performance

NYSE:CRM opened at $239.92 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $247.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $258.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $228.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.19. Salesforce Inc. has a twelve month low of $226.48 and a twelve month high of $369.00.

Salesforce Dividend Announcement

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 3rd. The CRM provider reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $10.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.14 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 16.87% and a return on equity of 13.27%. Salesforce’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.56 EPS. Salesforce has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.330-11.370 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 2.840-2.860 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Salesforce Inc. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 17th were issued a $0.416 dividend. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 17th. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,250 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.50, for a total transaction of $543,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 11,911,571 shares in the company, valued at $2,876,644,396.50. The trade was a 0.02% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David Blair Kirk purchased 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $254.66 per share, for a total transaction of $865,844.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 3,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $973,819.84. The trade was a 801.89% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 74,372 shares of company stock worth $18,317,866. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CRM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Salesforce from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Macquarie reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Northland Capmk downgraded shares of Salesforce from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $315.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Salesforce from $440.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Twenty-five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $325.23.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CRM

About Salesforce

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.