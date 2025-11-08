OneAscent Wealth Management LLC Invests $262,000 in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF $XMMO

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XMMO. World Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 4,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 33,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,812,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 5.7% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:XMMO opened at $136.43 on Friday. Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF has a 1 year low of $97.50 and a 1 year high of $139.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $134.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.28. The company has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.06 and a beta of 1.05.

Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (XMMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Momentum (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 400 MidCap stocks selected by momentum and weighted by market cap and momentum. XMMO was launched on Mar 3, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

