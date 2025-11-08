iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF $EEM Shares Sold by Modera Wealth Management LLC

Modera Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 87,467 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,107 shares during the quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. HORAN Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at about $256,000. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 13,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $664,000 after acquiring an additional 3,629 shares during the last quarter. DDFG Inc acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $332,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $289,000. Finally, Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC now owns 60,196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,904,000 after purchasing an additional 6,304 shares in the last quarter. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:EEM opened at $54.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 0.64. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $38.19 and a 1-year high of $56.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $53.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.56.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

