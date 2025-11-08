Modera Wealth Management LLC Has $10.48 Million Stock Holdings in Hubbell Inc $HUBB

Modera Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Hubbell Inc (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,075 shares during the quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $10,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in Hubbell during the second quarter worth $29,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in shares of Hubbell by 400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 85 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Ransom Advisory Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Hubbell during the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Groupe la Francaise bought a new stake in shares of Hubbell during the 1st quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 271.9% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. 88.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HUBB. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 2nd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Hubbell in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Hubbell from $475.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $500.00 price objective on shares of Hubbell in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Hubbell from $431.00 to $456.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hubbell has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $477.83.

Insider Transactions at Hubbell

In other news, insider Mark Eugene Mikes sold 2,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $466.50, for a total value of $1,152,255.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 4,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,232,202.50. This trade represents a 34.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Alyssa R. Flynn sold 2,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $470.32, for a total transaction of $945,813.52. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 3,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,525,247.76. This represents a 38.28% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Hubbell Trading Up 0.2%

NYSE:HUBB opened at $462.40 on Friday. Hubbell Inc has a 1 year low of $299.42 and a 1 year high of $484.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $436.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $414.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $24.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.00.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $5.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.98 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Hubbell had a return on equity of 27.68% and a net margin of 15.24%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.49 earnings per share. Hubbell has set its FY 2025 guidance at 18.100-18.30 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Hubbell Inc will post 17.63 EPS for the current year.

Hubbell Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 28th will be given a dividend of $1.42 per share. This is a boost from Hubbell’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.32. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 28th. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.24%.

Hubbell Company Profile

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

See Also

