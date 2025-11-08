Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Stake in FedEx Corporation $FDX

Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,874 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,999 shares during the quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $17,492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in FedEx by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 262,121 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $59,583,000 after acquiring an additional 51,294 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $586,000. Sage Capital Advisors llc lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 136.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 34,697 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $7,887,000 after purchasing an additional 20,024 shares during the period. Jackson Thornton Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FedEx during the second quarter valued at approximately $298,000. Finally, Value Partners Investments Inc. increased its holdings in FedEx by 26.4% during the second quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 181,454 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $41,247,000 after buying an additional 37,950 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Stock Performance

FDX opened at $262.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $61.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $237.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $229.76. FedEx Corporation has a 52-week low of $194.29 and a 52-week high of $308.53.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 18th. The shipping service provider reported $3.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.71 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $22.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.74 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 16.33%. FedEx’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.60 EPS. FedEx has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.200-19.000 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that FedEx Corporation will post 19.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on FDX shares. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Daiwa Capital Markets upped their price objective on FedEx from $232.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Vertical Research cut their target price on FedEx from $280.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of FedEx from $275.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 19th. Finally, HSBC raised their price target on shares of FedEx from $230.00 to $235.00 in a report on Friday, September 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $273.08.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

