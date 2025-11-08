Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 457 Shares of American Tower Corporation $AMT

Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 79,008 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 457 shares during the period. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $17,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blossom Wealth Management lifted its holdings in American Tower by 1.8% during the second quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 2,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of American Tower by 0.3% in the second quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 16,186 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,578,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Novem Group lifted its stake in shares of American Tower by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Novem Group now owns 1,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in American Tower by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. now owns 1,370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Marion Wealth Management grew its stake in American Tower by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 5,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Get American Tower alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMT has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on American Tower from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $231.00 target price (down previously from $250.00) on shares of American Tower in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target on shares of American Tower in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Citigroup restated a “market outperform” rating on shares of American Tower in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, HSBC decreased their target price on shares of American Tower from $235.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Tower has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $231.11.

American Tower Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of American Tower stock opened at $177.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.95. American Tower Corporation has a 1 year low of $172.51 and a 1 year high of $234.33. The firm has a market cap of $83.28 billion, a PE ratio of 28.41, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $189.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $206.61.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.14. American Tower had a net margin of 28.11% and a return on equity of 28.79%. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.52 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. American Tower has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.600-10.720 EPS. Analysts expect that American Tower Corporation will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Tower Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were issued a $1.70 dividend. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 108.63%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Eugene F. Reilly acquired 5,554 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $178.99 per share, for a total transaction of $994,110.46. Following the transaction, the director owned 5,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,018,274.11. This trade represents a 4,114.07% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

About American Tower

(Free Report)

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.