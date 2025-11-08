Insider Selling: Figma (NYSE:FIG) CFO Sells $775,151.64 in Stock

Figma, Inc. (NYSE:FIG – Get Free Report) CFO Praveer Melwani sold 16,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.17, for a total transaction of $775,151.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 1,637,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,875,966.50. The trade was a 0.97% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Figma Trading Down 4.1%

FIG opened at $44.11 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $55.46. Figma, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.00 and a twelve month high of $142.92.

Figma (NYSE:FIG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.56) by $1.66. The firm had revenue of $274.17 million during the quarter. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. Figma has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in shares of Figma during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Figma during the third quarter worth $39,000. Tripletail Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Figma in the third quarter valued at $53,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Figma in the third quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in Figma in the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FIG shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded Figma to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Figma from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Figma from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on shares of Figma from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Figma in a research report on Monday, August 25th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Figma has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.86.

Figma is where teams come together to turn ideas into the world’s best digital products and experiences. Every day, billions of people around the world use apps, websites, and other digital experiences that are made in Figma. They’re looking up directions on Google Maps; requesting rides with Uber; checking in for flights on JetBlue; streaming shows on Netflix; learning languages with Duolingo; asking questions of Claude; connecting on LinkedIn; buying goods on Mercado Libre; or booking stays and experiences with Airbnb.

