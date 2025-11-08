Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG Shares Purchased by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,506,177 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 188,666 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble comprises about 0.8% of Aviva PLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $399,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nova Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Procter & Gamble during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 67.9% in the second quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the first quarter worth $33,000. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, RMG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 9,849 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.27, for a total transaction of $1,548,952.23. Following the transaction, the insider owned 182,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,689,507.94. This represents a 5.12% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andre Schulten sold 11,638 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.27, for a total value of $1,830,308.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 52,642 shares in the company, valued at $8,279,007.34. This represents a 18.11% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 150,488 shares of company stock valued at $23,529,718. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $174.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $164.00 to $153.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Dbs Bank raised shares of Procter & Gamble to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Raymond James Financial dropped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.53.

Procter & Gamble Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of PG stock opened at $146.90 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $152.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $157.16. Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $144.46 and a 12-month high of $180.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $343.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 24th. The company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $22.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.23 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 19.74% and a return on equity of 32.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.93 EPS. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.100 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 24th will be issued a $1.0568 dividend. This represents a $4.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 24th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 61.61%.

Procter & Gamble Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

