Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Stake in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. $MLM

Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,777 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares during the quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $11,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLM. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 62.2% during the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 60 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. IMA Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 156.7% in the 2nd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 77 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Martin Marietta Materials alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MLM has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $576.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Raymond James Financial raised their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $645.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Wall Street Zen cut Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $705.00 to $723.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $632.88.

Martin Marietta Materials Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MLM opened at $610.09 on Friday. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $441.95 and a 52 week high of $665.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $621.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $582.94. The company has a market cap of $36.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.84, a PEG ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The construction company reported $5.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.62 by ($0.65). The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 16.47%. Martin Marietta Materials has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 19.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Martin Marietta Materials Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were given a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd. This is a positive change from Martin Marietta Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.50%.

About Martin Marietta Materials

(Free Report)

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.