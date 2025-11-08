Targa Resources, Inc. $TRGP Shares Sold by Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. decreased its position in Targa Resources, Inc. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 73,727 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,251 shares during the period. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $12,838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. World Investment Advisors raised its holdings in Targa Resources by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 1,720 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Targa Resources by 8.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 464,904 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $93,199,000 after buying an additional 37,853 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,776 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Targa Resources by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,810 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Targa Resources by 578.9% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 129 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 92.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on TRGP. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $205.00 price target (up previously from $198.00) on shares of Targa Resources in a report on Friday, August 8th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Targa Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on Targa Resources from $205.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Targa Resources from $212.00 to $207.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Targa Resources from $185.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $209.50.

Targa Resources Price Performance

NYSE:TRGP opened at $171.81 on Friday. Targa Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $144.14 and a one year high of $218.51. The stock has a market cap of $36.97 billion, a PE ratio of 24.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.93, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $161.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.76.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. Targa Resources had a return on equity of 43.35% and a net margin of 8.99%. Equities research analysts expect that Targa Resources, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Targa Resources Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 31st will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 31st. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is presently 56.58%.

About Targa Resources

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

