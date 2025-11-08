Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $17.66 Million Stake in Roblox Corporation $RBLX

Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Roblox Corporation (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) by 14.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 167,798 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,646 shares during the period. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Roblox were worth $17,661,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Roblox by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,640,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,359,854,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400,624 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in Roblox by 13.8% in the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 18,889,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,101,097,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297,350 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Roblox by 217.4% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,770,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,387,000 after purchasing an additional 6,007,322 shares during the period. Amundi raised its holdings in Roblox by 55.5% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 4,960,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769,669 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Roblox by 210.5% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,256,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,840,000 after purchasing an additional 2,207,897 shares in the last quarter. 94.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RBLX stock opened at $107.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.89 and a beta of 1.61. Roblox Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $47.95 and a fifty-two week high of $150.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $128.35 and a 200-day moving average of $110.55.

Roblox ( NYSE:RBLX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.07. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 314.20% and a negative net margin of 21.70%.The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.37) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 70.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Roblox has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Roblox Corporation will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RBLX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Roblox from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Citigroup boosted their target price on Roblox from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Roblox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Roblox in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $130.00 target price on Roblox in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.41.

In related news, insider Matthew D. Kaufman sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.99, for a total transaction of $677,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 266,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,127,879.58. This represents a 2.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anthony P. Lee sold 66,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.07, for a total transaction of $6,868,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 266,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,683,452.56. This trade represents a 19.88% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 251,520 shares of company stock valued at $30,523,122 over the last 90 days. 12.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

