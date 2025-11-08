Apple Inc. $AAPL Position Lowered by Richardson Financial Services Inc.

Richardson Financial Services Inc. trimmed its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,987 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 608 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up 3.6% of Richardson Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Richardson Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $5,401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Avid Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Avid Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,211 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $935,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 62,001 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $13,772,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Apple by 2.4% during the second quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 195,482 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $40,107,000 after purchasing an additional 4,543 shares during the last quarter. Andina Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 209.2% during the first quarter. Andina Capital Management LLC now owns 6,786 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,507,000 after purchasing an additional 4,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Plum Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 4.0% in the first quarter. Plum Street Advisors LLC now owns 7,889 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 129,963 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.81, for a total transaction of $33,375,798.03. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 3,280,295 shares in the company, valued at $842,412,558.95. The trade was a 3.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 43,013 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.39, for a total transaction of $11,071,116.07. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 136,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,181,866.93. The trade was a 23.94% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 224,300 shares of company stock worth $57,586,933 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, July 25th. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Apple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $226.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Apple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 1st. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $278.22.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Apple

Apple Trading Down 0.5%

Apple stock opened at $268.47 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $169.21 and a 52-week high of $277.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.98 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.74, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $252.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $224.54.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The iPhone maker reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $102.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.65 billion. Apple had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 170.91%. Apple’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.64 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 10th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 13.92%.

Apple Company Profile

(Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.