MetLife, Inc. $MET Shares Purchased by Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 187,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,489 shares during the period. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $15,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kathmere Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MetLife by 88.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 6,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 2,965 shares in the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI acquired a new position in MetLife in the 1st quarter worth about $12,060,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in MetLife by 13.4% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,050,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,378,000 after purchasing an additional 123,947 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in MetLife by 136.0% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 14,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 8,482 shares during the period. Finally, Bell Bank purchased a new stake in shares of MetLife in the second quarter valued at approximately $267,000. 94.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MET shares. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of MetLife from $96.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of MetLife from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of MetLife from $96.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Wolfe Research raised shares of MetLife to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of MetLife from $94.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.18.

MetLife Price Performance

MetLife stock opened at $76.11 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.90, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.87. MetLife, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.21 and a 52-week high of $89.05.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.07. MetLife had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 19.88%. The company had revenue of $12.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.95 EPS. MetLife’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 9.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MetLife Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.5675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 4th. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.0%. MetLife’s payout ratio is 42.75%.

MetLife Profile

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

