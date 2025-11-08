SouthState Corp Cuts Position in Diageo plc $DEO

SouthState Corp reduced its position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 68.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,168 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,007 shares during the period. SouthState Corp’s holdings in Diageo were worth $420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DEO. Cheviot Value Management LLC acquired a new stake in Diageo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Diageo during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Diageo during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Diageo by 84.0% in the second quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Diageo by 63.0% in the 1st quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

Diageo Stock Performance

NYSE:DEO opened at $90.71 on Friday. Diageo plc has a one year low of $86.57 and a one year high of $132.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.39.

Diageo Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 17th will be given a $2.5192 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 516.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 17th. This is a positive change from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.62.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Diageo from $117.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.00.

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavored malt beverages. It also provides Chinese, Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as flavored malt beverages, ready to drink, and non-alcoholic products.

